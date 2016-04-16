Fresh Air Weekend: W. Kamau Bell; Julian Lage's 'Arclight'; 'Shugs & Fats'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Comic W. Kamau Bell On Standing Tall And Finding Humor In America's Racism:The comedian attends a Ku Klux Klan gathering and a cross-burning on his new series, United Shades of America. He describes the series as a travel show that takes him to places he is afraid to go.

Guitar Prodigy Julian Lage Finds His Sweet Spot With 'Arclight':Lage mixes jazz, blues and swing on his new trio album with Scott Colley and Kenny Wollesen. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead says that Lage really hits his stride in Arclight.

A Web Comedy Series Is 'Walking The Line Between Hipsters And Hijabis': Comics Nadia Manzoor and Radhika Vaz play Muslim immigrants dealing with speed dating, catcalls and other aspects of life in secular New York in their sketch-comedy series Shugs & Fats.

