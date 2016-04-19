© 2020 WFAE
Bernie Sanders' New York Game Plan, And Beyond

Published April 19, 2016 at 1:45 PM EDT
Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the eve of the New York primary, April 18, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Ahead of today’s New York’s primary, many polls showed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton comfortably ahead of her rival, Bernie Sanders. But Sanders, who has drawn big crowds at his New York rallies, says polls can be wrong. What is the outlook for Sanders in New York and beyond? NPR’s lead political editor Domenico Montenaro addresses that question in his conversation with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

