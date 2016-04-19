© 2020 WFAE
Duck Has 3-D Printer To Thank For His New Feet

Published April 19, 2016 at 7:13 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. One lucky duck in Wisconsin got a new pair of feet after losing his own to frostbite. Phillip the Duck was going to be put down when Oshkosh Middle School teacher Jason Jischke and his class came to the rescue. Using a 3-D printer, they made Phillip a pair of bright orange prosthetic feet. It took several prototypes, but Phillip took to the feet like, well, a duck to water and was last seen waddling off to an animal sanctuary. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

