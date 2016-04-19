N.Y. Congresswoman Louise Slaughter On Why She's Supporting Hillary Clinton

As New York State votes in the primaries today, Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with veteran Democratic U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter, one of the longest-serving women in Congress. They discuss the issues that matter most to her constituents and why she’s stumping for Hillary Clinton.

Guest

Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, Democratic U.S. Representative for New York’s 25th congressional district. She tweets @louiseslaughter.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.