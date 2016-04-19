Parrot In Britain Flew The Coop, Then Hailed Taxi Home

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. It was three weeks since Peter Jackson lost his parrot. The British man was despondent. The parrot named Evie flew away after a noise in the garden frightened her. She evidently wanted to come home, so she hailed a taxi. The driver says the bird landed outside his cab and said, hello.

He picked her up, went on Facebook to look for someone missing a parrot and Evie made it home. Mr. Jackson got the parrot after his wife passed away. He said Evie is his soul mate, and he is grateful that she's back.