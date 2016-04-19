Sense Of Place North Carolina: David Childers

Singer-songwriter David Childers was new to World Cafe when the show took its Sense Of Place visit to North Carolina, even though his recordings date back almost 20 years. Childers' folk-rock/country songs often have religious themes that reflect his personal journey — especially on his latest album, Serpents Of Reformation, which was recorded by his son, Robert.

Music is only one part of that journey; Childers is also a painter and a practicing lawyer who shepherds clients through mazes of bureaucracy.

Read a note aboutWorld Cafe's visit to North Carolina and the controversy surrounding HB2.

Copyright 2020 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.