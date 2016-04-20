Top Stories: New York's Primary Election Results; Kabul Toll Climbs
-- 5 Headlines That Explain The New York Primaries.
-- World's Steel Makers To China: Time To Cut The Glut.
-- Death Toll In Tuesday's Attack On Kabul Rises To 64.
-- Criminal Charges To Be Filed In Flint Water Crisis, Reports Say.
Ecuador Earthquake Death Toll Soars Past 500. ( New York Times)
At Least 47 Dead In Japan Quake; Aftershocks Continue. ( Reuters)
Obama In Saudi Arabia, May Face Questions About Iran. ( Guardian)
Hundreds Rescued In Houston Flooding; 8 Are Killed. ( Houston Chronicle)
Ferguson Settles Civil Rights Suit With Justice Department. ( St. Louis Public Radio)
Iraqi Police Find 2 Mass Graves In City Cleared Of ISIS.( AP)
French Officials Seek To Extend Nation's State Of Emergency. ( France24)
Chip Maker Intel To Cut 12,000 Jobs Or 11% Of Workforce. ( Wall Street Journal)
