Midwife Navigates Texas Flood Waters On Inflatable Swan

Published April 21, 2016 at 6:57 AM EDT

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Good Morning. I'm Lourdes Garcia-Navarro. Deadly floods hit much of Southern Texas this week, but one midwife found a creative way to carry on. Cathy Allen Rude was determined to get to a mother in labor. But her plan to use a kayak fell through. Luckily, she spotted a neighbor floating by on a giant, inflatable Swan. She caught a lift on the big, white bird and made it to the birth center on time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

