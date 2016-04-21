What Would Happen If Saudi Arabia Sold Its U.S. Assets?

Saudi Arabia warned last week that it would sell its investments in the U.S. if Congress passes a bill allowing victims of terror attacks like 9/11 to sue foreign governments. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with business journalist Ali Velshi about the impact if Saudi Arabia followed through on the threat.

Ali Velshi, business journalist based in New York. He tweets @AliVelshi.

