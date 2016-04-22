Top Stories: Carnival Cruising To Cuba; China Shuts Down Apple Services

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Carnival Says Its Cruises To Cuba Can Now Include Cuban-Born Passengers.

-- Apple's Movies And Books Services Are Closed In China.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama, In London, Asks Britons To Vote To Stay In The E.U. ( New York Times)

World Leaders To Sign Climate Change Accord At U.N. Today. ( UN News Centre)

New Earthquake Shakes Ecuador. ( Reuters)

Chad's President Re-Elected To Fifth Term. ( Deutsche Welle)

Engineers Release Water To Ease Pressure On Houston Area Dams. ( AP)

Report: Nigerian Troops Allegedly Slaughtered Civilians. ( Amnesty International)

78 Sears, Kmart Stores To Close. ( USA Today)

Gyrocopter Pilot Who Landed At Capitol Gets 4 Months In Jail. ( Roll Call)

