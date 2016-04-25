How Much Money Do Uber Drivers Really Make? Send Us Your Screenshots

We want to hear from Uber drivers how much they made in a recent week. Drivers, it's information you can see on the app, when you review your weekly ride summary. Send us a screenshot — email tech@npr.org — and tell us how we can reach you.

Uber is waiting for a federal judge to approve a major legal settlement, reached on two cases brought in California and Massachusetts. It would require the ride-hailing company to pay up to $100 million to drivers and, in exchange, continue to treat the drivers as independent contractors, not employees.

As contractors, drivers will keep getting paid for hours worked with no benefits. We've heard mixed reviews from drivers in California.

But here's what we want to know: How much do Uber drivers make, really?

When Uber wants to fill a city with drivers — say for the Super Bowl or New Year's Eve — the company advertises $35 (!) an hour. And in some very limited circumstances, the company even guarantees that rate.

For the most part, drivers are not making $35 an hour. Are they making minimum wage? There aren't reliable numbers or surveys that can help us analyze driver wages. Uber's released data on driver sentiment — for instance, how many people like being their own boss — but not on income and expenses.

Where the information does exist is right on the drivers' app. Uber drivers get a really easy-to-read weekly breakdown: how many hours they worked, how much they took home for it.

Send us a screenshot of a recent week.

If you're an Uber driver (Uber passengers, you can share this with the driver) — email the screenshot to us at tech@npr.org and let us know how we can reach you.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.