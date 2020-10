Top Stories: Australian Refugee Center Illegal; Deadly British Soccer Case

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Australian Refugee Detention Center Is Declared Illegal By Papua New Guinea Court.

-- 96 Deaths At Hillsborough Soccer Stadium Disaster Were Unlawful, Jury Says.



Five Eastern States Hold Primaries Today. ( AP)

Chernobyl Marks 30 Years Since Disaster. ( Telegraph)

Midwest Could Get Damaging Tornadoes Today. ( USA Today)

Mitsubishi May Have Used Fake Fuel Efficiency Data Since 90s. ( Bloomberg)

Al Qaida Claims Deadly Bangladesh Slaying Of Gay Rights Activist. ( USA Today)

Lawyer For Manziel Says He'll Plead Not Guilty To Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend. ( Dallas Morning News)

Yemeni Forces Push Al Qaida Forces Out Of Major Oil Facility. ( Reuters)

Bedbugs Like Red Colors, Dislike Green. ( Discovery News)

