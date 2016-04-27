Did Mary Pat Christie Roll Her Eyes During Trump's Comment About Women?

In his victory speech Tuesday night, having swept all five primary states that voted, Donald Trump made a comment about Hillary Clinton that went viral on social media.

"Well, I think the only card she has is a woman's card," he said. "She's got nothing else going on. And frankly if Hillary Clinton were a man, I don't think she'd get 5 percent of the vote. The only thing she's got going is the women's vote. And the beautiful thing is women don't like her, OK?"

But garnering even more attention on Twitter and Facebook was the woman standing behind Trump's left shoulder — Mary Pat Christie, wife of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Some said she rolled her eyes during Trump's comments about Clinton and women. Watch and decide for yourself:

Christie dropped out of the race in February and then announced his support for Trump, despite having been vocal about his dislike of the businessman.

Many on social media imagined where Mrs. Christie would have rather been. Like a Bruce Springsteen concert (Gov. Christie's dancing at a recent concert also went viral):

Others had sympathy for her:

Christie's dour face went viral on Super Tuesday, after he mournfully stood behind Trump at a press conference. It was just after he had announced his support for the candidate and similarly people imagined places or things he'd rather be doing. Though according to WNYC's Matt Katz, who covers Christie, that may have just been his "resting Christie face."

