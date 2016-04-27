What Poor Results Mean For Apple, Chipotle And Exxon Mobil

Apple’s stock was falling Wednesday, after the company reported its first quarterly drop in earnings in 13 years on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil also this week saw its credit rating drop for the first time since the Great Depression. And Chipotle reported a double-digit sales drop in the first quarter of this year. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Curt Nickisch of the Harvard Business Review about what this week’s news means for these three companies.

Guest

Curt Nickisch, senior editor of the Harvard Business Review. He tweets @curtnickisch.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.