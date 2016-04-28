Top Stories: Doctors Without Borders Hospital Hit; Sanders Campaign Layoffs

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hospital Destroyed In Deadly Aleppo Airstrike, Doctors Without Borders Says.

-- After String Of Losses, Sanders Campaign To Lay Off 'Hundreds' Of Staffers.

And here are more early headlines:

U.N. Envoy for Syria Urges Intervention To Save Ceasefire. ( New York Times)

New North Korea Missile Test Appears To Fail. ( Reuters)

Damage Reported After Hail, Tornadoes Strike Several States. ( Weather.com)

Detroit School Principal To Plead Guilty In Kickback Case. ( Detroit Free Press)

House Panel OK's Measure To Require Women To Register For Draft. ( The Hill)

Education Department Debuts New Site To Help College Borrowers. ( AP)

Federal Reserve Says Economy Slowing, Leaves Interest Rates Alone. ( CNBC)

UC Davis Chancellor On Leave Amid Corruption Allegations. ( Sacremento Bee)

Ex-Cruise Ship Captain Appealing Conviction In Deadly Italy Sinking. ( BBC)

SpaceX Aims To Launch Unmanned Mission To Mars In 2 Years. ( Space.com)

Hawaiian Church To Build Fiberglass "Igloos" For Homeless. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.