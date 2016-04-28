U.S. Economy Grows At Slowest Pace In Two Years

The Commerce Department reported today that the U.S. economy grew at its slowest quarterly rate in two years, with the GDP expanding just 0.5 percent. Consumers are cutting back on spending, and businesses on investments, as Rana Foroohar of Time Magazine explains to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Rana Foroohar, assistant managing editor for business and economics at Time. She tweets @RanaForoohar.

