What's A Delegate? And Why Do We Even Have Them In The First Place?
As the Republican nominating contest turns into a race for delegates and not just votes, some might ask why we even have delegates. Shouldn’t a popular vote suffice? Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Richard Pacelle, professor of political science at the University of Tennessee, to find some answers.
Guest
- Richard Pacelle, professor of political science at the University of Tennessee.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.