Follow The Rhyme To Solve The Mystery Of The Missing Pair

On-air challenge: Every answer this week is a phrase in the form "___ and ___." I'll give you rhymes for the two missing words. You complete the phrases.

For example: Lick and lose --> pick and choose.

Last week's challenge:Name a famous singer — first and last names. The last four letters of the first name spelled backward plus the first four letters of the last name spelled forward, read together, in order, name a section of products in a drugstore. What is it?

Answer:Mariah Carey --> hair care.

Winner: Ryan McNeill of Watkinsville, Ga.

Next week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Timothy Gotwald of Chambersburg, Pa. Think of a word that means "entrance." Interchange the second and fourth letters, and you'll get a new word that means "exit." What words are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, May 5, at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.