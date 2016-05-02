2016 Boring Conference In London Sells Out

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, with news for those who cannot stop talking about their mundane obsessions - you're not alone. The sixth annual Boring Convention (ph) kicks off in London this weekend. Yes, a convention about really boring things, like vending machine sounds, hotel room cooking and stationary. A speech about elevators once got a standing ovation. Although the event organizer concedes that last year's boring buffet - a spread of white bread and lettuce sandwiches - might have taken the theme a bit far.