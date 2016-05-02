The Pros And Cons Of A Gap Year

The White House says Malia Obama will attend Harvard University in fall, 2017 after taking a gap year. Once more common among European college students, a number of American students are now taking a year off between high school and college. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks to college counselor Lisa Micele about why some students take gap years, what they do what their time, and how colleges view students who decide to take that year off.

Guest

Lisa Micele, Director of College Counseling, University of Illinois Laboratory High School in Urbana, Illinois. She tweets @LisaMicele.

