British 'Vogue' Celebrates Centennial; 100-Year-Old Model Graces Its Pages
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The magazine British Vogue is celebrating its 100th birthday. So is its newest model, Bo Gilbert.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
BO GILBERT: Ahhh, it's astonishing.
MARTIN: That's Bo being interviewed by Vogue when she became the oldest model in the magazine's history.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
GILBERT: I love wearing nice things. It's always appealed to me, and it still does.
MARTIN: You can see Bo wearing Harvey Nichols on newsstands Thursday.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
GILBERT: Pretty, isn't it?
It's MORNING EDITION.