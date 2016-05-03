© 2020 WFAE
Fossils Go Digital In A Bid To Aid Researchers

Published May 3, 2016 at 1:45 PM EDT
An example of the range of specimens in the L.A. Country's National History Museum's invertebrate paleontology fossil collection. (KPCC)
Many people go to natural history museums to look at dinosaur bones or dioramas of earlier times. But these museums can also house vast collections of fossils used by researchers to study our past. For decades, the only way to know what’s in a collection was to sift through it in person. But now, L.A. County’s Natural History Museum is hoping to change that by bringing their fossils online. KPCC’s Sanden Totten reports.

