Fossils Go Digital In A Bid To Aid Researchers

Many people go to natural history museums to look at dinosaur bones or dioramas of earlier times. But these museums can also house vast collections of fossils used by researchers to study our past. For decades, the only way to know what’s in a collection was to sift through it in person. But now, L.A. County’s Natural History Museum is hoping to change that by bringing their fossils online. KPCC’s Sanden Totten reports.

Reporter

Sanden Totten, science reporter at KPCC. He tweets @sandentotten.

