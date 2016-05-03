© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Letter From 'Little Miss Flint' Inspires Obama To Visit

Published May 3, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT

President Obama will visit Flint, Michigan on Wednesday, where he’ll meet with residents who have been living with lead-tainted tap water for more than two years. Eight-year old Flint resident Mari Copeny will be one of them. Mari, who earned the nickname Little Miss Flint in her community for her activism, wrote to Obama in March, telling him how she’s been trying to help her city, and saying she would love to meet him or Michelle Obama.

Last week, Obama wrote her back, saying, “I want you to be the first to know I’m coming to visit Flint on May 4th. I want to make sure people like you and your family are receiving the help you need and deserve.” Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Mari Copeny and her mother, LuLu Brezzell, about the letter and their hopes for the president’s visit.

— LuLu Brezzell (@LoveMeLuLu22) May 1, 2016

Guests

  • Mari Copeny, an eight-year old Flint resident who earned the nickname, “Little Miss Flint.”
  • Lulu Brezzell, Mari Copeny’s mother.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

FLINT, MI - JANUARY 27: Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks to the media regarding the status of the Flint water crisis on January 27, 2016 at Flint City Hall in Flint, Michigan. A federal state of emergency has been declared in Flint related to the city's water becoming contaminated. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
/
FLINT, MI - JANUARY 27: Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks to the media regarding the status of the Flint water crisis on January 27, 2016 at Flint City Hall in Flint, Michigan. A federal state of emergency has been declared in Flint related to the city's water becoming contaminated. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Steve Hepler of the Michigan National Guard prepares to load water into a vehicle at a water distribution centre in Flint, Michigan, January 4, 2016. (Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images)
/
Steve Hepler of the Michigan National Guard prepares to load water into a vehicle at a water distribution centre in Flint, Michigan, January 4, 2016. (Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images)