© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Politics Podcast: And Then There Was ... 1?

By NPR Staff
Published May 4, 2016 at 3:40 PM EDT
Sen. Ted Cruz, with his wife, Heidi Cruz, announces the suspension of his campaign during an election night watch party in Indianapolis.
Sen. Ted Cruz, with his wife, Heidi Cruz, announces the suspension of his campaign during an election night watch party in Indianapolis.

The politics team is back with a quick take to discuss the results of the Indiana primary. And although it's usually the primary winner who makes the headlines, this time around it was the loser. After losing Indiana, Sen. Ted Cruz suspended his campaign, clearing the way for Donald Trump to get the Republican nomination.

Also on the podcast, why Hillary Clinton is still the likely Democratic nominee even though she didn't win the Indiana primary.

On the podcast:

  • Campaign Reporter Scott Detrow

  • Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

  • Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

    • Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    NPR Staff
    See stories by NPR Staff