What Bankruptcies At Aeropostale And Fairway Say About Their Industries

The teen clothing retailer Aeropostale filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday, and announced that it would close 113 stores in the U.S., amid changing shopping habits by its customers. Also this week, the parent company of the grocery chain Fairway, in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, announced its own Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as the store group faces competition from the likes of Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with CNN’s Maggie Lake about what’s behind the bankruptcies.

Guest

