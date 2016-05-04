© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Bankruptcies At Aeropostale And Fairway Say About Their Industries

Published May 4, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
The building housing the Fairway Market on the waterfront in Red Hook, Brooklyn is viewed on March 1, 2013 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The building housing the Fairway Market on the waterfront in Red Hook, Brooklyn is viewed on March 1, 2013 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The teen clothing retailer Aeropostale filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday, and announced that it would close 113 stores in the U.S., amid changing shopping habits by its customers. Also this week, the parent company of the grocery chain Fairway, in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, announced its own Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as the store group faces competition from the likes of Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with CNN’s Maggie Lake about what’s behind the bankruptcies.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.