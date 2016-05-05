© 2020 WFAE
KFC Launches Edible Nail Polish In Hong Kong

Published May 5, 2016 at 7:03 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Kentucky Fried Chicken is taking literalism to a whole new level. The country whose slogan is of course finger lickin' good, is expanding its product line to include edible nail polish. Inspired by KFC's top secret ingredients, customers in Hong Kong can now manicure or, God forbid, pedicure with flavors like original or hot and spicy. A press release says users should simply apply, dry and then lick - again and again. Mmm. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

