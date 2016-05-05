Zimbabwe Prints Money To Ease Cash Shortage

Facing a cash shortage, Zimbabwe’s central bank governor John Mangudya announced Thursday that the bank will begin printing its own version of the U.S. dollar. Zimbabwe has already been using the U.S. dollar after abandoning its own currency in 2009 because of hyperinflation.

Now the bank will print bond notes that will have the same value as their U.S. dollar equivalents. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with economics journalist Ali Velshi about what’s behind the change.

Guest

Ali Velshi, global affairs and economics journalist based in New York. He tweets @AliVelshi.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.