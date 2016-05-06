Politics Podcast: The GOP Has Its Apparent Nominee And Sanders Is Still Fighting

The politics team is back with its roundup of political news following one of the busiest political weeks thus far. Both Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. John Kasich have bowed out of the GOP race, making Donald Trump the last candidate standing. The team discusses how Republicans are reacting to their party's apparent nominee and how he might fare in the general election.

Also on the podcast, why Bernie Sanders is still fighting for the Democratic nomination even though he is far behind Hillary Clinton in the delegate count and a special announcement from the podcast team.

On the podcast:

White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

