© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Politics Podcast: The GOP Has Its Apparent Nominee And Sanders Is Still Fighting

By NPR Staff
Published May 6, 2016 at 11:42 AM EDT
Republican presidential candidate Gov. John Kasich announced the suspension of his campaign on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.
Republican presidential candidate Gov. John Kasich announced the suspension of his campaign on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

The politics team is back with its roundup of political news following one of the busiest political weeks thus far. Both Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. John Kasich have bowed out of the GOP race, making Donald Trump the last candidate standing. The team discusses how Republicans are reacting to their party's apparent nominee and how he might fare in the general election.

Also on the podcast, why Bernie Sanders is still fighting for the Democratic nomination even though he is far behind Hillary Clinton in the delegate count and a special announcement from the podcast team.

On the podcast:

  • White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

  • Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving

  • Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

  • Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

    • Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    NPR Staff
    See stories by NPR Staff