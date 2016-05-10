Top Stories: Obama To Visit Hiroshima; Deadly Plains Tornadoes
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- In Historic Step, Obama To Visit Hiroshima Later This Month.
-- Deadly Tornadoes Wreak Havoc Across The Great Plains.
And here are more early headlines:
German Police Allege Militant Stabs 4, Kills 1 At Train Station. ( ABC)
U.S., European Defense Leaders Warn Britain Against Leaving E.U. ( Independent)
Controversial Candidate Becomes Philippines President-Elect. ( VOA)
Report: Turkish Border Guards Beat, Kill Syrian Refugees. ( Human Rights Watch)
Flooding In Rwanda Has Killed Nearly 50 People. ( Al Jazeera)
U.S. Says ISIS Leader Killed In Air Strike. ( Washington Post)
Competency Case Against Media Titan Redstone Suddenly Ends. ( New York Times)
Treasury Secretary Lew Visits Puerto Rico, Warns Of Debt Crisis. ( USA Today)
900,000 Gallon Molasses Spill In El Salvador Kills River Life. ( AP)
