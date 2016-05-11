© 2020 WFAE
Climate Protests Aim To Keep Fossil Fuels In The Ground

Published May 11, 2016 at 1:45 PM EDT
Environmental activists stage a protest against the MCE Deepwater Development 2016 event on offshore drilling, deepwater oil and gas markets, outside the Palais Beaumont in Pau, southwestern France, on April 5, 2016. Several environmental groups, who mobilized during the COP21, called for the cancellation of the MCE event on the exploitation of offshore oil, that takes place in Pau through April 5-7, they see in "contradiction" with the commitments of the Paris Conference on Climate Change. (IROZ GAIZKA/AFP/Getty Images)
Climate protests on six continents are underway, targeting what activists call the world’s most dangerous fossil fuel projects. They’ll culminate this weekend with civil disobedience planned in a number of cities.

The debate about whether or not humans are warming the planet is essentially over–almost all climate scientists agree that we are. But the debate about how to reduce our carbon emissions is just starting to heat up. Amy Martin from Here & Now contributor Inside Energy reports.

