The most popular comedy on television by a wide margin, “The Big Bang Theory,” is the anchor of CBS’ Thursday night lineup. But as NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans tells host Meghna Chakrabarti, the show is turning to big name cameos Thursday in its season 9 finale to fight a stale streak.

Guest

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

