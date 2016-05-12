Top Stories: Brazilian President Suspended; Zimmerman Auctioning Gun
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Brazil's President Suspended From Office By Senate.
-- George Zimmerman Auctioning Off Gun With Which He Killed Trayvon Martin.
And here are more early headlines:
Speaker Ryan Meeting Donald Trump Today To Discuss GOP Unity. ( Time)
A Year After Deadly Amtrak Crash, No Official Cause Yet. ( Philly.com)
Baltimore Officer Faces Trial By Judge Today In Gray Slaying. ( Baltimore Sun)
Nissan Will Buy A Third Of Troubled Mitsubishi. ( Wall Street Journal)
U.S. Will Switch On Missile Shield Base In Romania. ( BBC)
World Health Organization Says Air Pollution Sharply Rises. ( Guardian)
Two More Debris Items Believed To Be From Missing Malaysian Jet. ( CNN)
Climbers Summit Everest For The First Time In 2 Years. ( VOA)
Washington Nationals Pitcher Scherzer Throws 20 Strikeouts, Tying Record. ( Washington Post)
