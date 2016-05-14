Fresh Air Weekend: Richard Russo; Dan Clowes; The Cultural History Of Pit Bulls

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Richard Russo Returns To North Bath, NY, In 'Everybody's Fool': The Pulitzer-Prize winning author of Empire Falls says his characters are inspired by his parents' working-class World War II generation. Russo's new novel is set in a small town in upstate New York.

Cartoonist Daniel Clowes On Time Travel And Giving Readers Their Money's Worth:At 55, Clowes is one of the most influential artists in the independent comics world. His latest book, Patience, uses time travel to look at the ways random events can set a life on a new path.

Friend Or Fiend? 'Pit Bull' Explores The History Of America's Most Feared Dog:Author Bronwen Dickey says the idea of pit bulls as predators is based on myth and misinformation. In the early Hollywood era, Dickey says, the dogs were often chosen to appear in comedies.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Richard Russo Returns To North Bath, NY, In 'Everybody's Fool'

Cartoonist Daniel Clowes On Time Travel And Giving Readers Their Money's Worth

Friend Or Fiend? 'Pit Bull' Explores The History Of America's Most Feared Dog

Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.