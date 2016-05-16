Top Stories: Evangelicals On Trump; Vets Wait For Health Care
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Many Evangelicals Are In 'An Awkward Place' With Trump Atop GOP.
-- Despite $10B 'Fix', Veterans Are Waiting Even Longer To See Doctors.
And here are more early headlines:
13 Law Enforcement Officers To Receive Medal Of Valor From Obama. ( USA Today)
Presidential Primaries In Kentucky, Oregon Tomorrow. ( VOA)
Summit Underway On ISIS's Growing Role In Libya. ( Deutsche Welle)
Colombia, Rebels Agree On Freeing Child Soldiers. ( New York Times)
Thousands Of Afghans March To Protest Power Line Route. ( Reuters)
Mexico City Lifts 4th Smog Alert This Year; Cars Return To Roads. ( AP)
It's The 50th Anniversary Of China's Cultural Revolution. ( BBC)
Petition Asks British Lawmakers To Stop Business Requirement For High Heels At Work. ( Christian Science Monitor)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.