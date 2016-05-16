Top Stories: Evangelicals On Trump; Vets Wait For Health Care

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Many Evangelicals Are In 'An Awkward Place' With Trump Atop GOP.

-- Despite $10B 'Fix', Veterans Are Waiting Even Longer To See Doctors.

And here are more early headlines:

13 Law Enforcement Officers To Receive Medal Of Valor From Obama. ( USA Today)

Presidential Primaries In Kentucky, Oregon Tomorrow. ( VOA)

Summit Underway On ISIS's Growing Role In Libya. ( Deutsche Welle)

Colombia, Rebels Agree On Freeing Child Soldiers. ( New York Times)

Thousands Of Afghans March To Protest Power Line Route. ( Reuters)

Mexico City Lifts 4th Smog Alert This Year; Cars Return To Roads. ( AP)

It's The 50th Anniversary Of China's Cultural Revolution. ( BBC)

Petition Asks British Lawmakers To Stop Business Requirement For High Heels At Work. ( Christian Science Monitor)

