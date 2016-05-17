Why It's 'Transgender' Not 'Transgendered'

The word “transgender” has only recently come into widespread usage, largely as a result of the firestorm over state laws restricting which bathrooms transgender people should use. Assistant professor K.J. Rawson explains the word’s history, and tells Here & Now’s Robin Young why the proper use is “transgender,” not “transgendered” — because “transgender” is something you are, not something you do.

K.J. Rawson, assistant professor at College of the Holy Cross, who is compiling a Digital Transgender Archive. He tweets @KJRawson.

