Why It's 'Transgender' Not 'Transgendered'

Published May 17, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
K.J. Rawson, assistant professor at College of the Holy Cross, who is compiling a Digital Transgender Archive. (Photo/Rob Carlin)
The word “transgender” has only recently come into widespread usage, largely as a result of the firestorm over state laws restricting which bathrooms transgender people should use. Assistant professor  K.J. Rawson explains the word’s history, and tells Here & Now’s Robin Young why the proper use is “transgender,” not “transgendered” — because “transgender” is something you are, not something you do.

Guest

  • K.J. Rawson, assistant professor at College of the Holy Cross, who is compiling a Digital Transgender Archive. He tweets @KJRawson.

