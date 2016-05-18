Top Stories: Kentucky, Oregon Primaries; Kansas Voter Registration Ruling

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sanders Wins Oregon; Clinton Appears To Eke Out A Victory In Kentucky.

-- Judge Blocks Kansas' Proof-Of-Citizenship Voting Registration Requirement.

-- WATCH: 109 MPH Winds On Mount Washington Lift Man Off His Feet.

And here are more early headlines:

Hundreds Missing In Sri Lanka After Mudslides. ( Telegraph)

Vast Canadian Wildfire Still Out Of Control. ( Guardian)

Mexican President Calls For Legal Same Sex Marriage. ( Los Angeles Times)

U.S. Imposes Huge Tariffs On Chinese Steel Imports. ( Reuters)

House Blocks Language Drafting Women For Military. ( Military Times)

Senate Passes Zika Funding Bill, Approves More Money Than House. ( The Hill)

Venezuelan Opposition Calls For Street Demonstrations Today. ( BBC)

Yemeni Government Quits U.N. Backed Talks With Rebels. ( VOA)

Everest Climbers Delayed By Strong Winds. ( AP)

