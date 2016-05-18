Top Stories: Kentucky, Oregon Primaries; Kansas Voter Registration Ruling
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Sanders Wins Oregon; Clinton Appears To Eke Out A Victory In Kentucky.
-- Judge Blocks Kansas' Proof-Of-Citizenship Voting Registration Requirement.
-- WATCH: 109 MPH Winds On Mount Washington Lift Man Off His Feet.
And here are more early headlines:
Hundreds Missing In Sri Lanka After Mudslides. ( Telegraph)
Vast Canadian Wildfire Still Out Of Control. ( Guardian)
Mexican President Calls For Legal Same Sex Marriage. ( Los Angeles Times)
U.S. Imposes Huge Tariffs On Chinese Steel Imports. ( Reuters)
House Blocks Language Drafting Women For Military. ( Military Times)
Senate Passes Zika Funding Bill, Approves More Money Than House. ( The Hill)
Venezuelan Opposition Calls For Street Demonstrations Today. ( BBC)
Yemeni Government Quits U.N. Backed Talks With Rebels. ( VOA)
Everest Climbers Delayed By Strong Winds. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.