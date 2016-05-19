Top Stories: Egyptair Plane Goes Missing; Is The Trade Deal Beneficial?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- EgyptAir Flight From Paris To Cairo Disappears From Radar Over Mediterranean.

-- Report Says Trade Deal Would Boost U.S. Economy, But Opponents Say No.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Says Chinese Jets Dangerously Intercepted U.S. Military Jet. ( CNN)

House Panel Takes Bill To Address Puerto Rico Debt. ( Bloomberg)

Defense Rests In Baltimore Officer Trial Linked to Freddie Gray. ( WBAL)

NAACP Files Suit Over Tainted Flint Water. ( Detroit Free Press)

Train Collides With Mississippi Truck, Killing Man, 2 Children. ( Clarion-Ledger)

Air Force Plane Crashes In Guam, All 7 Crew Escape. ( NBC)

Motorcycle Deaths Rise 10% In 2015. ( Washington Post)

April Was One Of Earth's Hottest Months. ( Newsweek)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.