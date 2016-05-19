Top Stories: Egyptair Plane Goes Missing; Is The Trade Deal Beneficial?
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- EgyptAir Flight From Paris To Cairo Disappears From Radar Over Mediterranean.
-- Report Says Trade Deal Would Boost U.S. Economy, But Opponents Say No.
And here are more early headlines:
U.S. Says Chinese Jets Dangerously Intercepted U.S. Military Jet. ( CNN)
House Panel Takes Bill To Address Puerto Rico Debt. ( Bloomberg)
Defense Rests In Baltimore Officer Trial Linked to Freddie Gray. ( WBAL)
NAACP Files Suit Over Tainted Flint Water. ( Detroit Free Press)
Train Collides With Mississippi Truck, Killing Man, 2 Children. ( Clarion-Ledger)
Air Force Plane Crashes In Guam, All 7 Crew Escape. ( NBC)
Motorcycle Deaths Rise 10% In 2015. ( Washington Post)
April Was One Of Earth's Hottest Months. ( Newsweek)
