How Do You "Design" Trust Between Strangers?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published May 20, 2016 at 8:36 AM EDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Power Of Design

About Joe Gebbia's TED Talk

When a stranger shows up at an AirBnB rental, what ensures that all goes well? Careful design of the website that brought them together, says Joe Gebbia, the co-founder of Airbnb.

About Joe Gebbia

Joe Gebbia is a co-founder of Airbnb. Gebbia serves as a part-time design partner at Y Combinator, the startup incubator that helped launch Airbnb. He earned dual degrees in Graphic and Industrial Design at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD).

