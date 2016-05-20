How Do You "Design" Trust Between Strangers?
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Power Of Design
About Joe Gebbia's TED Talk
When a stranger shows up at an AirBnB rental, what ensures that all goes well? Careful design of the website that brought them together, says Joe Gebbia, the co-founder of Airbnb.
About Joe Gebbia
Joe Gebbia is a co-founder of Airbnb. Gebbia serves as a part-time design partner at Y Combinator, the startup incubator that helped launch Airbnb. He earned dual degrees in Graphic and Industrial Design at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD).
