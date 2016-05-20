Top Stories: EgyptAir Debris Found; Taiwan's First Female President
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Egyptian Military Says EgyptAir Flight 804 Debris Found Off Coast.
-- Taiwan Inaugurates First Female President.
-- How Do You Lift A Million Pounds Of Stainless Steel? Very Carefully.
-- Refugees Reach Settlement In Legal Fight To Attend N.Y. High School.
And here are more early stories:
Nigeria Says 2nd Kidnapped Schoolgirl Located. ( BBC)
Paris Attack Suspect Won't Answer Questions In French Court.( BBC)
Closing Arguments In Trial Of Baltimore Officer In Gray's Death. ( Baltimore Sun)
Federal Judge Upholds Virginia Voter ID Law. ( Richmond Times Dispatch)
Residents Flee Flooding In Sri Lanka, At Least 60 Die In Mudslides. ( NDTV)
Former Speaker Hastert To Report To Prison By June 22. ( Chicago Tribune)
Obama Awards Medals To Top Scientists, Researchers. ( VOA)
