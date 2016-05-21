Fresh Air Weekend: Kenya Barris; 'A Bigger Splash'; Novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Kenya Barris On 'Black-ish' And What Kids Lose When They Grow Up With More:Barris' ABC comedy series was inspired by his own family experiences. He says the show is about "raising your kids in a different environment than you were accustomed to being raised in."

An Emotional Storm Breaks In Paradise In 'A Bigger Splash':An aging rock star's respite in the Mediterranean is interrupted by an old lover in A Bigger Splash. John Powers calls the film, which stars Tilda Swinton and Ralph Fiennes, a "gripping slow-burn."

Author Viet Thanh Nguyen Discusses 'The Sympathizer' And His Escape From Vietnam:Nguyen and his family fled their village in South Vietnam in 1975. He won the Pulitzer Prize this year for The Sympathizer, a spy novel set during and just after the war in Vietnam.

