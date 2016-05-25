Celebrating The Class Of 2016: Peace Odiase
This week, Here & Now has been speaking with 2016 college graduates about the biggest challenges they faced in school, and where they plan to go next.
Today, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Peace Odiase, one of two valedictorians at Fisk University, a historically black college in Nashville, Tennessee.
Guest
- Peace Odiase, one of two valedictorians at Fisk University.
