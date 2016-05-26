Top Stories: French Labor Strikes; Neanderthals Liked To Build
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Protests Escalate In France As Labor Groups Face Off With Government.
-- Mysterious Cave Rings Show Neanderthals Liked To Build.
And here are more early stories:
Huge Kansas Tornado Causes Damage, On Ground More Than An Hour. ( WIBW)
South Carolina Gov. Signs Bill Banning Abortion After 20 Weeks. ( The State)
G7 Summit Opens In Japan, Obama Criticized On U.S. Crime In Japan. ( VOA)
U.N. Will Lift Arms Embargo, Sanctions On Liberia. ( Reuters)
NASA Must Try Again To Inflate New Space Habitat. ( Washington Post)
WHO Says Nearly 1,000 Killed Worldwide In Hospital Attacks. ( AP)
San Jose Sharks Advance To NHL's Stanley Cup Finals. ( NHL.com)
