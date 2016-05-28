Fresh Air Weekend: Marc Maron; Reconsidering Millennial Speak; Susan Silverman

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Marc Maron On Sobriety And Managing His 'Uncomfortable' Comfort Zone:The comic recently played out his own fictional relapse on his IFC show, Maron. He says relapse is "a very real fear of mine. I'm glad it happened in fiction and not in real life."

Irked By The Way Millennials Speak? 'I Feel Like' It's Time To Loosen Up:While some of his colleagues have criticized the current trend of starting sentences with the phrase, "I feel like," linguist Geoff Nunberg says it's just a case of generational misunderstanding.

Susan Silverman On Anxiety, Adoption And Making A Family In An Uncertain World:In Casting Lots, the rabbi and mother of five explains how Judaism helped her come to terms with her anxiety. She says she and her sister, comic Sarah Silverman, are "two sides of the same coin."

