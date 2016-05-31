Top Stories: Migrants Die In The Mediterranean; Utah Land Dispute
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Hundreds Of Refugees Die In Recent Mediterranean Shipwrecks.
-- Utah Sheriffs Threaten To Arrest Rangers If They Try To Close Public Lands.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump May Release Information About Charity Event For Veterans. ( Washington Post)
At Least 6 Dead In Texas Flooding. ( CNN)
Secret Service Stops 4 Protesters Rushing Sanders At CA Rally. ( KNTV)
Iraq Pushes Assault On ISIS In Fallujah. ( Wall Street Journal)
North Korea Again Fails To Launch Missile. ( Reuters)
Panel Recommends A Do-Over In Haiti's Presidential Election. ( Miami Herald)
Several Cases Of Measles Reported In Central Arizona. ( AZCentral)
Golden State Warriors Defeat Okla. City Thunder, Head For NBA Finals. ( USA Today)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.