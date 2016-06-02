© 2020 WFAE
DJ Sessions: Pittsburgh's Unexpectedly Diverse Music Culture

Published June 2, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Pittsburgh artist Emerson Jay performs. (Courtesy/Emerson Jay)
Cindy Howes hosts the Morning Mix on WYEP in Pittsburgh, and she says the music coming out of the city goes beyond the sports bar rock bands that many expect.

Howes joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson for this week’s edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs In The Segment

Cold Weather, “Nothing But Mountains”

Emerson Jay, “Feel Like Gold”

[Youtube]

Meeting of Important People, “Tell Me It’s Not Too Late”

[Youtube]

Morgan Erina, “Ask Me”

[Youtube]

Guest

