Politics Podcast: Trump University And Money To Vets Make It A Rough Week For Trump

By NPR Staff
Published June 3, 2016 at 2:00 PM EDT
Hillary Clinton greets supporters after she delivered a national security address in San Diego.
The NPR Politics team is back with its roundup of political news, where they look ahead to the batch of primary states on June 7, a date that could lock up the Democratic nomination for Hillary Clinton.

The team also talks about Trump's rough week, as he deals with allegations against Trump University and his donations to various veterans groups.

On the podcast:

  • Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

  • White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

  • Digital Political Reporter Danielle Kurtzleben

  • Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

