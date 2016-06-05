Quiz: Do You Know Enough About Africa To Win Big On 'Jeopardy!'?

A couple of weeks ago, our global health team was stumped by a final question on Jeopardy!: "After the secession of South Sudan from Sudan in 2011, this became the largest country in Africa by area."

We thought maybe it was Nigeria.

Or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Or South Africa.

Wrong and wrong and wrong.

The correct answer: Algeria.

So we thought it was time to brush up on our Africa knowledge. And what better way than with a quiz. So here it is, for our staff and our readers as well. Bahati nzuri! (That's "good luck" in Swahili.)

