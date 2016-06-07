Top Stories: Ryan And GOP Stress Policy In Campaign; Istanbul Bombing
-- Bomb In Istanbul Targets Police Vehicle, Kills 11 People.
-- With Anti-Poverty Plan, Ryan And House GOP Launch 2016 Campaign Agenda.
-- Last Known Sept. 11 Search Dog, Bretagne, Dies At 16.
Tropical Storm Colin Crosses Florida, Pushes Into Atlantic. ()
Obama Welcomes Indian Prime Minister To The White House. ( Time)
Votes Still Being Counted In Peru's Tight Presidential Election. ( Guardian)
Federal Hearing Today For Suspect In Charleston Church Murders. ( AP)
Haiti Will Re-Do Its Presidential Vote. ( Miami Herald)
Solar Plane Flight To NYC Delayed To To Weather. ( LeHigh Valley Live)
Winners Crowned In UK Custard Pie Throwing Contest. ( Kent Online)
