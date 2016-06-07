© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Ryan And GOP Stress Policy In Campaign; Istanbul Bombing

By Korva Coleman
Published June 7, 2016 at 9:08 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bomb In Istanbul Targets Police Vehicle, Kills 11 People.

-- With Anti-Poverty Plan, Ryan And House GOP Launch 2016 Campaign Agenda.

-- Last Known Sept. 11 Search Dog, Bretagne, Dies At 16.

And here are more early headlines:

Tropical Storm Colin Crosses Florida, Pushes Into Atlantic. ()

Obama Welcomes Indian Prime Minister To The White House. ( Time)

Votes Still Being Counted In Peru's Tight Presidential Election. ( Guardian)

Federal Hearing Today For Suspect In Charleston Church Murders. ( AP)

Haiti Will Re-Do Its Presidential Vote. ( Miami Herald)

Solar Plane Flight To NYC Delayed To To Weather. ( LeHigh Valley Live)

Winners Crowned In UK Custard Pie Throwing Contest. ( Kent Online)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
