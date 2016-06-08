© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Clinton Captures California, 4 Other State Primaries

By Korva Coleman
Published June 8, 2016 at 10:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- The Last Big Night Of the Primaries, In 5 Headlines.

-- Clinton Touts Historic Night As Sanders Vows To Fight On.

And here are more early headlines:

Ex-CIA Agent Faces Prison In Italy Over U.S. Kidnappings. ( AP)

Papua New Guinea Police Shoot At Student Protesters, Deaths Reported. ( Guardian)

Indian Prime Minister Modi To Address Congress. ( Wall Street Journal)

Israel Indicts 4 In Alleged Scam Fleecing Companies Of $10 Million. ( AP)

Five Michigan Cyclists Killed In Suspected Hit-And-Run. ( MLive)

Federal Trial Set For Accused Charleston Church Shooter. ( The State)

Peru's Presidential Election Is Still Too Close To Call. ( Financial Times)

Venezuela Opposition Takes Step To Recall President Maduro. ( AFP)

Utah Zoo Leopard Briefly Escapes; Guests Hide In Gift Shop. ( Deseret News)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman