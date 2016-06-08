Top Stories: Clinton Captures California, 4 Other State Primaries

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- The Last Big Night Of the Primaries, In 5 Headlines.

-- Clinton Touts Historic Night As Sanders Vows To Fight On.

And here are more early headlines:

Ex-CIA Agent Faces Prison In Italy Over U.S. Kidnappings. ( AP)

Papua New Guinea Police Shoot At Student Protesters, Deaths Reported. ( Guardian)

Indian Prime Minister Modi To Address Congress. ( Wall Street Journal)

Israel Indicts 4 In Alleged Scam Fleecing Companies Of $10 Million. ( AP)

Five Michigan Cyclists Killed In Suspected Hit-And-Run. ( MLive)

Federal Trial Set For Accused Charleston Church Shooter. ( The State)

Peru's Presidential Election Is Still Too Close To Call. ( Financial Times)

Venezuela Opposition Takes Step To Recall President Maduro. ( AFP)

Utah Zoo Leopard Briefly Escapes; Guests Hide In Gift Shop. ( Deseret News)

