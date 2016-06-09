How To Avoid Family Arguments After A Long Workday

When you get home from work, you should be relieved and relaxed, right? Instead, a lot of people end up arguing with their partners. Experts say it’s because different people need different things after a stressful day on the job, some want to talk about what happened, others need quiet time.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Curt Nickisch of the Harvard Business Review about what the research tells us about the best way to navigate those differences.

Guest

Curt Nickisch, senior editor at Harvard Business Review. He tweets @CurtNickisch

